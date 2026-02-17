(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    POL Pumps Liquid Power [Image 2 of 6]

    POL Pumps Liquid Power

    MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.18.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Gerald Ligeralde 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Brian McDaniel, 633d Logistics Readiness Squadron petroleum, oils, and lubricants distribution fuels operator, prepares to fuel an aircraft during Bamboo Eagle 26-1, at March Air Reserve Base, California, Feb. 18, 2026. Petroleum, oils, and lubricants ensure aircraft remain fueled, reinforcing the role petroleum operations play in sustaining combat airpower during exercises. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Gerald Ligeralde)

    Date Taken: 02.18.2026
    Date Posted: 02.19.2026 21:48
    Photo ID: 9527965
    VIRIN: 260218-F-DA718-1002
    Location: MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, POL Pumps Liquid Power [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Gerald Ligeralde, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    BambooEagle

