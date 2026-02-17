POL Pumps Liquid Power

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Brian McDaniel, 633d Logistics Readiness Squadron petroleum, oils, and lubricants distribution fuels operator, prepares to fuel an aircraft during Bamboo Eagle 26-1, at March Air Reserve Base, California, Feb. 18, 2026. Petroleum, oils, and lubricants ensure aircraft remain fueled, reinforcing the role petroleum operations play in sustaining combat airpower during exercises. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Gerald Ligeralde)