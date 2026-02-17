C-130 Crews Enable Rapid Global Mobility at Bamboo Eagle

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Will Finley, 40th Airlift Squadron C-130 Hercules pilot, flies to Naval Air Station North Island, California, Feb. 19, 2026. The aircraft’s versatility allows crews to execute airlift, aeromedical evacuation and humanitarian assistance missions across diverse operating environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Adisen Smith)