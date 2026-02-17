(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    C-130 Crews Enable Rapid Global Mobility at Bamboo Eagle [Image 6 of 7]

    C-130 Crews Enable Rapid Global Mobility at Bamboo Eagle

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.19.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Adisen Smith 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Will Finley, 40th Airlift Squadron C-130 Hercules pilot, flies to Naval Air Station North Island, California, Feb. 19, 2026. The aircraft’s versatility allows crews to execute airlift, aeromedical evacuation and humanitarian assistance missions across diverse operating environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Adisen Smith)

    Date Taken: 02.19.2026
    Date Posted: 02.19.2026
    Photo ID: 9527932
    VIRIN: 260219-F-ES095-1007
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.22 MB
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, C-130 Crews Enable Rapid Global Mobility at Bamboo Eagle [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Adisen Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

