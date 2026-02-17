C-130 Crews Enable Rapid Global Mobility at Bamboo Eagle

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Will Finley and 1st Lt. Abby Chase, 40th Airlift Squadron C-130 Hercules pilots, land at Naval Air Station North Island, California, Feb. 19, 2026. C-130 aircrews maintain constant readiness to project airpower and deliver critical supplies in contested and austere

environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Adisen Smith)