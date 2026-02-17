C-130 Crews Enable Rapid Global Mobility at Bamboo Eagle

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

F-22 Raptors taxi a runway at Naval Air Station North Island, California, Feb. 19, 2026. The F-22 serves as the cornerstone of the Air Force’s air dominance mission, delivering precision, stealth and lethality in support of global operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Adisen Smith)