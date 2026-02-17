F-22 Raptors taxi a runway at Naval Air Station North Island, California, Feb. 19, 2026. The F-22 serves as the cornerstone of the Air Force’s air dominance mission, delivering precision, stealth and lethality in support of global operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Adisen Smith)
|Date Taken:
|02.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.19.2026 21:20
|Photo ID:
|9527931
|VIRIN:
|260219-F-ES095-1005
|Resolution:
|5127x2845
|Size:
|1.06 MB
|Location:
|CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, C-130 Crews Enable Rapid Global Mobility at Bamboo Eagle [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Adisen Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.