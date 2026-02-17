(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    C-130 Crews Enable Rapid Global Mobility at Bamboo Eagle [Image 4 of 7]

    C-130 Crews Enable Rapid Global Mobility at Bamboo Eagle

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.19.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Adisen Smith 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    F-22 Raptors taxi a runway at Naval Air Station North Island, California, Feb. 19, 2026. The F-22 serves as the cornerstone of the Air Force’s air dominance mission, delivering precision, stealth and lethality in support of global operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Adisen Smith)

    Date Taken: 02.19.2026
    Date Posted: 02.19.2026 21:20
    Photo ID: 9527931
    VIRIN: 260219-F-ES095-1005
    Resolution: 5127x2845
    Size: 1.06 MB
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, C-130 Crews Enable Rapid Global Mobility at Bamboo Eagle [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Adisen Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    BambooEagle

