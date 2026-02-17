C-130 Crews Enable Rapid Global Mobility at Bamboo Eagle

U.S. Air Force Capt. Will Finley and 1st Lt. Abby Chase, 40th Airlift Squadron C-130 Hercules pilots, push the throttle to take off at March Air Reserve Base, California, Feb. 19, 2026. The C-130’s tactical airlift mission ensures rapid global mobility in support of joint and coalition forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Adisen Smith)
