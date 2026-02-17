(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    C-130 Crews Enable Rapid Global Mobility at Bamboo Eagle [Image 1 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    C-130 Crews Enable Rapid Global Mobility at Bamboo Eagle

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.19.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Adisen Smith 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Will Finley and 1st Lt. Abby Chase, 40th Airlift Squadron C-130 Hercules pilots, push the throttle to take off at March Air Reserve Base, California, Feb. 19, 2026. The C-130’s tactical airlift mission ensures rapid global mobility in support of joint and coalition forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Adisen Smith)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.19.2026
    Date Posted: 02.19.2026 21:20
    Photo ID: 9527927
    VIRIN: 260219-F-ES095-1002
    Resolution: 5272x3908
    Size: 3.22 MB
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, C-130 Crews Enable Rapid Global Mobility at Bamboo Eagle [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Adisen Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    C-130 Crews Enable Rapid Global Mobility at Bamboo Eagle
    C-130 Crews Enable Rapid Global Mobility at Bamboo Eagle
    C-130 Crews Enable Rapid Global Mobility at Bamboo Eagle
    C-130 Crews Enable Rapid Global Mobility at Bamboo Eagle
    C-130 Crews Enable Rapid Global Mobility at Bamboo Eagle
    C-130 Crews Enable Rapid Global Mobility at Bamboo Eagle
    C-130 Crews Enable Rapid Global Mobility at Bamboo Eagle

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    BambooEagle

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery