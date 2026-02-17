(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    C-130 Crews Enable Rapid Global Mobility at Bamboo Eagle [Image 5 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    C-130 Crews Enable Rapid Global Mobility at Bamboo Eagle

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.19.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Adisen Smith 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    An F-22 Raptor taxis a runway at Naval Air Station North Island, California, Feb. 19, 2026. The fifth-generation fighter’s combination of stealth, maneuverability and situational awareness enables it to dominate the battlespace and defend U.S. interests worldwide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Adisen Smith)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.19.2026
    Date Posted: 02.19.2026 21:20
    Photo ID: 9527930
    VIRIN: 260219-F-ES095-1006
    Resolution: 4854x2947
    Size: 1.14 MB
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, C-130 Crews Enable Rapid Global Mobility at Bamboo Eagle [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Adisen Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    C-130 Crews Enable Rapid Global Mobility at Bamboo Eagle
    C-130 Crews Enable Rapid Global Mobility at Bamboo Eagle
    C-130 Crews Enable Rapid Global Mobility at Bamboo Eagle
    C-130 Crews Enable Rapid Global Mobility at Bamboo Eagle
    C-130 Crews Enable Rapid Global Mobility at Bamboo Eagle
    C-130 Crews Enable Rapid Global Mobility at Bamboo Eagle
    C-130 Crews Enable Rapid Global Mobility at Bamboo Eagle

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery