C-130 Crews Enable Rapid Global Mobility at Bamboo Eagle

An F-22 Raptor taxis a runway at Naval Air Station North Island, California, Feb. 19, 2026. The fifth-generation fighter’s combination of stealth, maneuverability and situational awareness enables it to dominate the battlespace and defend U.S. interests worldwide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Adisen Smith)