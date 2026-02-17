(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    C-130 Crews Enable Rapid Global Mobility at Bamboo Eagle [Image 2 of 7]

    C-130 Crews Enable Rapid Global Mobility at Bamboo Eagle

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.19.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Adisen Smith 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Will Finley and 1st Lt. Abby Chase, 40th Airlift Squadron C-130 Hercules pilots, prepare to land at Naval Air Station North Island, San Diego, California, Feb. 19, 2026. The C-130 provides tactical airlift capability, enabling rapid global mobility and the delivery of personnel and cargo in support of joint operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Adisen Smith)
    Adisen Smith)

    Date Taken: 02.19.2026
