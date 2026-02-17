C-130 Crews Enable Rapid Global Mobility at Bamboo Eagle

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Will Finley and 1st Lt. Abby Chase, 40th Airlift Squadron C-130 Hercules pilots, prepare to land at Naval Air Station North Island, San Diego, California, Feb. 19, 2026. The C-130 provides tactical airlift capability, enabling rapid global mobility and the delivery of personnel and cargo in support of joint operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman

Adisen Smith)