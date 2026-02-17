USS Emory S. Land hosts Change of Command Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

POLARIS POINT, Guam (Dec. 19, 2025) – Capt. Brian Rhoades, commanding officer of submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), left, Capt. Kenneth Holland, center, and Capt. Neil Steinhagen, commander, Submarine Squadron 15, right, bow their heads during the benediction concluding the change of command ceremony on the flight deck of the ship, Dec. 19. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ethan Lambert)