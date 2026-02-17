POLARIS POINT, Guam (Dec. 19, 2025) – Capt. Neil Steinhagen, commander, Submarine Squadron 15, speaks with guests and Sailors during a change of command ceremony held aboard submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), Dec. 19. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ethan Lambert)
|Date Taken:
|12.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.19.2026 01:13
|Photo ID:
|9526411
|VIRIN:
|251219-N-EQ708-1104
|Resolution:
|5838x3892
|Size:
|4.53 MB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Emory S. Land hosts Change of Command Ceremony [Image 15 of 15], by PO3 Ethan Lambert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.