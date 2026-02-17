(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Emory S. Land hosts Change of Command Ceremony [Image 10 of 15]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Emory S. Land hosts Change of Command Ceremony

    GUAM

    12.18.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ethan Lambert 

    USS Emory S. Land (AS-39)

    POLARIS POINT, Guam (Dec. 19, 2025) – Capt. Kenneth Holland, commanding officer of submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), speaks with guests and Sailors during a change of command ceremony on the ship Dec. 19. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ethan Lambert)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.18.2025
    Date Posted: 02.19.2026 01:13
    Photo ID: 9526409
    VIRIN: 251219-N-EQ708-1083
    Resolution: 4885x3698
    Size: 2.6 MB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Emory S. Land hosts Change of Command Ceremony [Image 15 of 15], by PO3 Ethan Lambert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Emory S. Land hosts Change of Command Ceremony
    USS Emory S. Land hosts Change of Command Ceremony
    USS Emory S. Land hosts Change of Command Ceremony
    USS Emory S. Land hosts Change of Command Ceremony
    USS Emory S. Land hosts Change of Command Ceremony
    USS Emory S. Land hosts Change of Command Ceremony
    USS Emory S. Land hosts Change of Command Ceremony
    USS Emory S. Land hosts Change of Command Ceremony
    USS Emory S. Land hosts Change of Command Ceremony
    USS Emory S. Land hosts Change of Command Ceremony
    USS Emory S. Land hosts Change of Command Ceremony
    USS Emory S. Land hosts Change of Command Ceremony
    USS Emory S. Land hosts Change of Command Ceremony
    USS Emory S. Land hosts Change of Command Ceremony
    USS Emory S. Land hosts Change of Command Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery