USS Emory S. Land hosts Change of Command Ceremony

POLARIS POINT, Guam (Dec. 19, 2025) – Retail Services Specialist 3rd Class Samuel Alvarado performs as a member of the color guard during a change of command ceremony on submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), Dec. 19. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ethan Lambert)
