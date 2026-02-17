USS Emory S. Land hosts Change of Command Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

POLARIS POINT, Guam (Dec. 19, 2025) – Religious Program Specialist 3rd Class Hunter Stewart performs the National Anthem during a change of command ceremony on submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), Dec. 19. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ethan Lambert)