USS Emory S. Land hosts Change of Command Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

POLARIS POINT, Guam (Dec. 19, 2025) – Capt. Kenneth Holland, commanding officer of the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) speaks with Sailors and guests during the change of command ceremony on the flight deck of the ship Dec. 19. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (US Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Elijah Webb)