POLARIS POINT, Guam (Dec. 19, 2025) – Capt. Neil Steinhagen, commander, Submarine Squadron 15, right, presents a Legion of Merit award to Capt. Kenneth Holland, left, outgoing commanding officer of submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), during a change of command ceremony on the flight deck of the ship, Dec. 19. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ethan Lambert)
|Date Taken:
|12.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.19.2026 01:13
|Photo ID:
|9526412
|VIRIN:
|251219-N-EQ708-1110
|Resolution:
|5471x3647
|Size:
|4.22 MB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Emory S. Land hosts Change of Command Ceremony [Image 15 of 15], by PO3 Ethan Lambert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.