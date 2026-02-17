260213-N-KC192-1011 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Feb. 13, 2026) Cmdr. Joseph Fromknecht, the director for administration assigned to Naval Medical Forces Atlantic (NMFL), delivers the oath of enlistment to Personnel Specialist 2nd Class Genessi Hernandez, assigned to NMFL, during her reenlistment ceremony on board Naval Support Activity (NSA) Hampton Roads - Portsmouth Annex, Feb. 13, 2026. Hernandez has served in the Navy for six years as an enlisted personnel specialist. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Levi Decker)
|Date Taken:
|02.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.18.2026 16:00
|Photo ID:
|9525828
|VIRIN:
|260213-N-KC192-1011
|Resolution:
|4851x3234
|Size:
|4.02 MB
|Location:
|PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NMFL Personnel Specialist Re-enlists [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Travis Decker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.