NMFL Personnel Specialist Re-enlists

260213-N-KC192-1011 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Feb. 13, 2026) Cmdr. Joseph Fromknecht, the director for administration assigned to Naval Medical Forces Atlantic (NMFL), delivers the oath of enlistment to Personnel Specialist 2nd Class Genessi Hernandez, assigned to NMFL, during her reenlistment ceremony on board Naval Support Activity (NSA) Hampton Roads - Portsmouth Annex, Feb. 13, 2026. Hernandez has served in the Navy for six years as an enlisted personnel specialist. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Levi Decker)