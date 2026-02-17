(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    NMFL Recognizes Excellence

    NMFL Recognizes Excellence

    PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    02.18.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Travis Decker 

    Naval Medical Forces Atlantic

    260206-N-KC192-1007 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Feb. 6, 2026) Rear Adm. Robert Hawkins, commander, Naval Medical Forces Atlantic (NMFL), presents a plaque to Yeoman 2nd Class Darren Walton, assigned to NMFL, during an award ceremony on board Naval Support Activity (NSA) Hampton Roads - Portsmouth Annex, Feb. 6, 2026. Walton earned the award for being named the FY25 Junior Sailor of the Year for NMFL. This achievement shows exemplary military bearing, an extensive grasp of Navy rules and regulations, and attention to detail. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Levi Decker) (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Levi Decker)

    Date Taken: 02.18.2026
    Date Posted: 02.18.2026 16:00
    Photo ID: 9525819
    VIRIN: 260206-N-KC192-1007
    Resolution: 5811x3874
    Size: 4.41 MB
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMFL Recognizes Excellence, by PO2 Travis Decker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Navy Medicine
    Junior Sailor of the Year
    JSOY
    NMFL
    Naval Medical Forces Atlantic

