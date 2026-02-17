NMFL Recognizes Excellence

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

260206-N-KC192-1007 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Feb. 6, 2026) Rear Adm. Robert Hawkins, commander, Naval Medical Forces Atlantic (NMFL), presents a plaque to Yeoman 2nd Class Darren Walton, assigned to NMFL, during an award ceremony on board Naval Support Activity (NSA) Hampton Roads - Portsmouth Annex, Feb. 6, 2026. Walton earned the award for being named the FY25 Junior Sailor of the Year for NMFL. This achievement shows exemplary military bearing, an extensive grasp of Navy rules and regulations, and attention to detail. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Levi Decker) (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Levi Decker)