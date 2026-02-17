NMFL Recognizes Excellence

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

260206-N-KC192-1021 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Feb. 6, 2026) Rear Adm. Robert Hawkins, commander, Naval Medical Forces Atlantic (NMFL), presents a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal to Lt. Cmdr. Brandi Gibson, assigned to NMFL, during an award ceremony on board Naval Support Activity (NSA) Hampton Roads - Portsmouth Annex, Feb. 6, 2026. Gibson earned the award for actions taken as the Head Cheer Coach for the 2025 Tidewater Classic Flag Football Challenge, a friendly football game between servicemembers to foster comradery and boost morale for commands in the area. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Levi Decker)