NMFL Recognizes Excellence

260206-N-KC192-1021 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Feb. 6, 2026) Rear Adm. Robert Hawkins, commander, Naval Medical Forces Atlantic (NMFL), presents a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal to Lt. Cmdr. Brandi Gibson, assigned to NMFL, during an award ceremony on board Naval Support Activity (NSA) Hampton Roads - Portsmouth Annex, Feb. 6, 2026. Gibson earned the award for actions taken as the Head Cheer Coach for the 2025 Tidewater Classic Flag Football Challenge, a friendly football game between servicemembers to foster comradery and boost morale for commands in the area. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Levi Decker)
|Date Taken:
|02.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.18.2026 16:00
|Photo ID:
|9525822
|VIRIN:
|260206-N-KC192-1021
|Resolution:
|6533x4355
|Size:
|4.27 MB
|Location:
|PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
