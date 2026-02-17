NMFL Recognizes Excellence

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

260206-N-KC192-1012 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Feb. 6, 2026) Rear Adm. Robert Hawkins, commander, Naval Medical Forces Atlantic (NMFL), presents a Sailor of the Year plaque to Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Asare Baffour, assigned to NMFL, during an award ceremony on board Naval Support Activity (NSA) Hampton Roads - Portsmouth Annex, Feb. 6, 2026. Baffour earned the award for being named the FY25 Sailor of the Year for NMFL. This achievement shows exemplary military bearing, an extensive grasp of Navy rules and regulations, and attention to detail. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Levi Decker)