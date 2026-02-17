NMFL Recognizes Excellence

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

260206-N-KC192-1039 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Feb. 6, 2026) Rear Adm. Robert Hawkins, commander, Naval Medical Forces Atlantic (NMFL), presents a a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal to Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Charles Nallie, assigned to NMFL, during an award ceremony on board Naval Support Activity (NSA) Hampton Roads - Portsmouth Annex, Feb. 6, 2026. Nallie earned the award for actions taken as the regional medical readiness coordinator for NMFL. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Levi Decker)