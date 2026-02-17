(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    NMFL Recognizes Excellence [Image 6 of 9]

    NMFL Recognizes Excellence

    PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    02.18.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Travis Decker 

    Naval Medical Forces Atlantic

    260206-N-KC192-1046 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Feb. 6, 2026) Rear Adm. Robert Hawkins, commander, Naval Medical Forces Atlantic (NMFL), presents a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal to Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Mykayla Mack-Allen assigned to NMFL, during an award ceremony on board Naval Support Activity (NSA) Hampton Roads - Portsmouth Annex, Feb. 6, 2026. MAck-Allyn earned the award for her work as the Hospital Corpsman advancement exam preparation coordinator. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Levi Decker)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.18.2026
    Date Posted: 02.18.2026 16:00
    Photo ID: 9525825
    VIRIN: 260206-N-KC192-1046
    Resolution: 4569x3046
    Size: 3.14 MB
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMFL Recognizes Excellence [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Travis Decker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Navy Medicine
    NMFL
    Naval Medical Forces Atlantic

