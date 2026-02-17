NMFL Recognizes Excellence

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

260206-N-KC192-1046 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Feb. 6, 2026) Rear Adm. Robert Hawkins, commander, Naval Medical Forces Atlantic (NMFL), presents a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal to Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Mykayla Mack-Allen assigned to NMFL, during an award ceremony on board Naval Support Activity (NSA) Hampton Roads - Portsmouth Annex, Feb. 6, 2026. MAck-Allyn earned the award for her work as the Hospital Corpsman advancement exam preparation coordinator. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Levi Decker)