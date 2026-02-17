NMFL Personnel Specialist Re-enlists

260213-N-KC192-1002 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Feb. 13, 2026) Cmdr. Joseph Fromknecht, the director for administration assigned to Naval Medical Forces Atlantic (NMFL), presents a certificate of honorable discharge to Personnel Specialist 2nd Class Genessi Hernandez, assigned to NMFL, during her reenlistment ceremony on board Naval Support Activity (NSA) Hampton Roads - Portsmouth Annex, Feb. 13, 2026. Hernandez has served in the Navy for six years as an enlisted personnel specialist. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Levi Decker)
