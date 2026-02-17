A C-17 Globemaster III conducts flare testing operations at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 13, 2026. Team Eglin units coordinated flare-testing operations to evaluate and field improved defensive-system capabilities for Air Mobility Command aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. J.D. Strong II)
|Date Taken:
|02.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2026 16:52
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US
This work, Sparking Readiness: 9th and 3rd AS Flare Operations [Image 12 of 12], by MSgt J.D. Strong II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.