Sparking Readiness: 9th and 3rd AS Flare Operations

U.S. Air Force Capt. Sam Kent reads aboard a C-5M Super Galaxy prior to takeoff from Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 13, 2026. The aircrew aboard the C-5M Super Galaxy conducted defensive countermeasures testing over the Eglin range to evaluate enhanced survivability systems. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. J.D. Strong II)