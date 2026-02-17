Sparking Readiness: 9th and 3rd AS Flare Operations

U.S. Air Force Capt. Sam Kent reads aboard a C-5M Super Galaxy prior to takeoff from Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 13, 2026. The aircrew aboard the C-5M Super Galaxy conducted defensive countermeasures testing over the Eglin range to evaluate enhanced survivability systems. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. J.D. Strong II)
|02.13.2026
|02.17.2026 16:52
|9524501
|260213-F-CJ792-1027
|5568x3712
|2.58 MB
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US
