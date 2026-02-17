(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Sparking Readiness: 9th and 3rd AS Flare Operations [Image 1 of 12]

    Sparking Readiness: 9th and 3rd AS Flare Operations

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES

    02.13.2026

    Photo by Master Sgt. J.D. Strong II 

    436th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Christopher Langbehn, 9th Airlift Squadron flight engineer, boards a C-5M Super Galaxy at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 13, 2026. Aircrew aboard the C-5M Super Galaxy conducted defensive countermeasures testing over the Eglin range to evaluate enhanced survivability systems. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. J.D. Strong II)

    Date Taken: 02.13.2026
    Date Posted: 02.17.2026 16:52
    Photo ID: 9524499
    VIRIN: 260213-F-CJ792-1009
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 2.33 MB
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sparking Readiness: 9th and 3rd AS Flare Operations [Image 12 of 12], by MSgt J.D. Strong II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAF
    DOVER
    Eagle Wing
    Air Force
    DOVER AFB

