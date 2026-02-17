Sparking Readiness: 9th and 3rd AS Flare Operations

A C-5M Super Galaxy conducts flare testing operations at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 13, 2026. Aircrew aboard the C-5M Super Galaxy conducted defensive countermeasures testing over the Eglin range to evaluate enhanced survivability systems. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. J.D. Strong II)
