    Sparking Readiness: 9th and 3rd AS Flare Operations [Image 6 of 12]

    Sparking Readiness: 9th and 3rd AS Flare Operations

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES

    02.13.2026

    Photo by Master Sgt. J.D. Strong II 

    436th Airlift Wing

    A C-5M Super Galaxy conducts flare testing operations at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 13, 2026. Team Eglin units coordinated flare-testing operations to evaluate and field improved defensive-system capabilities for Air Mobility Command aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. J.D. Strong II)

    Date Taken: 02.13.2026
    Date Posted: 02.17.2026 16:52
    Photo ID: 9524505
    VIRIN: 260213-F-CJ792-1054
    Resolution: 4327x2885
    Size: 557.92 KB
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sparking Readiness: 9th and 3rd AS Flare Operations [Image 12 of 12], by MSgt J.D. Strong II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAF
    DOVER
    Eagle Wing
    Air Force
    DOVER AFB

