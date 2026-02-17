436th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chiefs discuss maintenance operations with U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. (Ret.) George Clark, 46th Test Squadron flight test operations officer at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 13, 2026. Team Eglin units coordinated flare-testing operations to evaluate and field improved defensive-system capabilities for Air Mobility Command aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. J.D. Strong II)
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2026 16:52
|Photo ID:
|9524502
|VIRIN:
|260213-F-CJ792-1038
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|2.21 MB
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|4
This work, Sparking Readiness: 9th and 3rd AS Flare Operations [Image 12 of 12], by MSgt J.D. Strong II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.