Sparking Readiness: 9th and 3rd AS Flare Operations

A C-5M Super Galaxy conducts flare testing operations at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 13, 2026. Flying at high speed over the Eglin range, the aircrew dispensed defensive flares as part of testing to improve combat survivability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. J.D. Strong II)