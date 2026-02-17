SJAFB Airpower Generation Rally 2026

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. William Rieger, 336th Fighter Generation Squadron weapons load crew member, competes in a Airpower Generation Rally at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Feb. 6, 2026. he rally emphasized teamwork, technical proficiency, and attention to detail required to rapidly generate combat-ready aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Holly Leonard)