SJAFB Airpower Generation Rally 2026

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Tyler Purse, 4th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal technician, showcases an explosive recovery device during a Airpower Generation Rally at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Feb. 6, 2026. The event allowed family members to interact with various Air Force mission specialties and gain insight into airpower generation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Holly Leonard)
Date Taken:
|02.06.2026
Date Posted:
|02.17.2026 15:12
Location:
|SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
