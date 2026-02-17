(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    SJAFB Airpower Generation Rally 2026

    SJAFB Airpower Generation Rally 2026

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Holly Leonard 

    4th Fighter Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Tyler Purse, 4th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal technician, showcases an explosive recovery device during a Airpower Generation Rally at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Feb. 6, 2026. The event allowed family members to interact with various Air Force mission specialties and gain insight into airpower generation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Holly Leonard)

    Date Taken: 02.06.2026
    Date Posted: 02.17.2026 15:12
    Photo ID: 9524330
    VIRIN: 260206-F-EK662-7546
    Resolution: 4381x3146
    Size: 2.62 MB
    Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SJAFB Airpower Generation Rally 2026 [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Holly Leonard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    4th Fighter Wing
    4th Civil Engineer Squadron
    4th Security Forces Squadron
    readiness training
    Seymour Johnson Air Force Base
    Airpower Generation Rally

