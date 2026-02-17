SJAFB Airpower Generation Rally 2026

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 4th Fighter Wing participate in a electronic control device demonstration during a Airpower Generation Rally at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Feb. 6, 2026. Members of the 4th Security Forces Squadron conducted the demonstration to showcase the nonlethal effectiveness of a stun gun. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Holly Leonard)