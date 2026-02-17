SJAFB Airpower Generation Rally 2026

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 334th Fighter Generation Squadron participate in a Airpower Generation Rally at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Feb. 6, 2026. The event tested maintainers’ ability to generate aircraft efficiently while maintaining safety and precision. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Holly Leonard)