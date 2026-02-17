SJAFB Airpower Generation Rally 2026

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. John Bergen, 414th Maintenance Squadron aircraft armament technician, participates in a Airpower Generation Rally at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, Feb. 6, 2026. The event provided family members an opportunity to observe maintenance operations and understand the teamwork behind airpower generation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Holly Leonard)