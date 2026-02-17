SJAFB Airpower Generation Rally 2026

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Tymalik Garrison, 335th Fighter Generation Squadron weapons quality assurance inspector, loads explosives onto an F-15E Strike Eagle during a Airpower Generation Rally at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Feb. 6, 2026. The rally challenged maintainers to refine their skills in support of rapid aircraft generation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Holly Leonard)