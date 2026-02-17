SJAFB Airpower Generation Rally 2026

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Torres Mitchell, 334th Fighter Generation Squadron weapons load crew member, competes in a Airpower Generation Rally at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Feb. 6, 2026. The 334th FGS placed first by generating their aircraft the fastest while maintaining safety and quality standards. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Holly Leonard)