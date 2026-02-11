Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

130226-N-GK233-1863 MOBILE, Ala. (February 13, 2026) Commander Andrew Timpner, commanding officer of USS Farragut (DDG 99), speaks at the welcoming ceremony for Farragut, Mobile, Alabama, February 13, 2026. Farragut is in Mobile, Alabama, participating in its 2026 Mardi Gras celebration. (US Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Morgan Altom)