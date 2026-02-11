Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

130226-N-GK233-1837 MOBILE, Ala. (February 13, 2026) Mayor Spiro Cheriogotis, mayor of Mobile, speaks at the welcoming ceremony for USS Farragut (DDG 99), Mobile, Alabama, February 13, 2026. Farragut is in Mobile, Alabama, participating in its 2026 Mardi Gras celebration. (US Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Morgan Altom)