Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

130226-N-GK233-1792 MOBILE, Ala. (February 13, 2026) Command Master Chief Benjamin Steinbrenner, command master chief of USS Farragut (DDG 99), is escorted by an Azalea Trail Maid, Mobile, Alabama, February 13, 2026. Farragut is in Mobile, Alabama, participating in its 2026 Mardi Gras celebration. (US Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Morgan Altom)