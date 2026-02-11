Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

130226-N-GK233-1036 MOBILE, Ala. (February 13, 2026) Members of the Mobile Chamber of Commerce attend the Navy League reception, Mobile, Alabama, February 13, 2026. Farragut is in Mobile, Alabama, participating in its 2026 Mardi Gras celebration. (US Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Morgan Altom)