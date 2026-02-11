Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

130226-N-GK233-1776 MOBILE, Ala. (February 13, 2026) Commander Andrew Timpner, commanding officer of USS Farragut (DDG 99) is escorted by Azalea Trail Maids, Mobile, Alabama, February 13, 2026. Farragut is in Mobile, Alabama, participating in its 2026 Mardi Gras celebration. (US Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Morgan Altom)