    MOBILE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    Photo by Ensign Kobe Nguyen 

    USS FARRAGUT DDG99

    130226-N-GK233-1664 MOBILE, Ala. (February 13, 2026) Sailors assigned to USS Farragut (DDG 99) catch beads thrown by representatives from the USS Alabama (BB 60) Battleship Memorial, Mobile, Alabama, February 13, 2026. Farragut is in Mobile, Alabama, participating in its 2026 Mardi Gras celebration. (US Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Morgan Altom)

