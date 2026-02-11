130226-N-GK233-1158

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

130226-N-GK233-1758 MOBILE, Ala. (February 13, 2026) Operations Specialist Senior Chief Shawn Deason, assigned to USS Farragut (DDG 99) speaks to members of Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps (NJROTC), Mobile, Alabama, February 13, 2026. Farragut is in Mobile, Alabama, participating in its 2026 Mardi Gras celebration. (US Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Morgan Altom)