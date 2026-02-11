Sailor Monitors Equiptment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PACIFIC OCEAN (February 13, 2026) U.S. Navy Interior Communications Electrician Petty Officer 1st Class Jacob Flynn, assigned to San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship, USS San Diego (LPD 22) monitors ship’s equipment for shipboard effectiveness and readiness, Feb. 13, 2026. The Tripoli Expeditionary Strike Group combines the combat power of the Tripoli Amphibious Ready Group and 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit with those of its expeditionary sea-base ships and surface warfare forces to meet any challenge or task in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Julian Mata)