(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sailor Prepares Equiptment in Pilothouse [Image 9 of 11]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Sailor Prepares Equiptment in Pilothouse

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.09.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Julian Mata 

    USS San Diego (LPD 22)

    PACIFIC OCEAN (February 10, 2026) U.S. Navy Electronics Technician Petty Officer 3rd Class Kenneth Bower, assigned to San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS San Diego (LPD 22), prepares equipment for routine operations, Feb. 10, 2026. San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS San Diego (LPD 22) embarks, transports and lands elements of the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) through landing craft, air cushion (LCAC); helicopter; MV-22B Osprey and other amphibious craft. San Diego’s capabilities give the Tripoli Expeditionary Strike Group the capability to support a variety of amphibious operations that include amphibious assaults and special operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Julian Mata)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2026
    Date Posted: 02.14.2026 06:47
    Photo ID: 9522291
    VIRIN: 260210-N-OI019-1008
    Resolution: 4776x2941
    Size: 3.89 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailor Prepares Equiptment in Pilothouse [Image 11 of 11], by PO2 Julian Mata, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Marines Board the USS Sand Diego (LPD 22)
    U.S. Marines Peer into Passageway
    U.S. Marines Train in Adversary Capture
    U.S. Marines Secure Bridgewing
    U.S. Navy Marine Corps Train on USS San Diego (LPD 22)
    U.S. Marine Corps Entry Training
    U.S. Marine Corps Medical Training
    Sailor Observes Flight Ops
    Sailor Prepares Equiptment in Pilothouse
    Sailors Conduct Routine Flight Ops
    Sailor Monitors Equiptment

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS San Diego (LPD 22)
    Sailor
    Bridge

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery