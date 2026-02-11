Sailor Prepares Equiptment in Pilothouse

PACIFIC OCEAN (February 10, 2026) U.S. Navy Electronics Technician Petty Officer 3rd Class Kenneth Bower, assigned to San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS San Diego (LPD 22), prepares equipment for routine operations, Feb. 10, 2026. San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS San Diego (LPD 22) embarks, transports and lands elements of the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) through landing craft, air cushion (LCAC); helicopter; MV-22B Osprey and other amphibious craft. San Diego’s capabilities give the Tripoli Expeditionary Strike Group the capability to support a variety of amphibious operations that include amphibious assaults and special operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Julian Mata)
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.14.2026 06:47
|Photo ID:
|9522291
|VIRIN:
|260210-N-OI019-1008
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
