U.S. Marines Train in Adversary Capture

PACIFIC OCEAN (February 1, 2026) U.S. Marines with Force Reconnaissance Platoon, Maritime Raid Force, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit train in the capture of adversaries for mission readiness, aboard San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship, USS San Diego (LPD 22), Feb. 1, 2026. The amphibious capability of the Navy and Marine Corps team has been demonstrated in a broad range of operations including foreign humanitarian assistance operations, noncombatant emergency evacuations, natural disaster response, the recovery of downed aircraft and personnel, counter-piracy and strike operations, and diverse support to partner nations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Julian Mata)
