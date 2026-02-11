U.S. Marines Secure Bridgewing

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    01.31.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Julian Mata 

    USS San Diego (LPD 22)

    PACIFIC OCEAN (February 1, 2026) U.S. Marines with Force Reconnaissance Platoon, Maritime Raid Force, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit stand security during ship-wide exercise, aboard San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship, USS San Diego (LPD 22), Feb. 1, 2026. The amphibious capability of the Navy and Marine Corps team has been demonstrated in a broad range of operations including foreign humanitarian assistance operations, noncombatant emergency evacuations, natural disaster response, the recovery of downed aircraft and personnel, counter-piracy and strike operations, and diverse support to partner nations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Julian Mata)

    Date Taken: 01.31.2026
    Date Posted: 02.14.2026 06:47
    Photo ID: 9522286
    VIRIN: 260201-N-OI019-1239
    Resolution: 4472x2927
    Size: 3 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
