    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Marine Corps Entry Training [Image 6 of 11]

    U.S. Marine Corps Entry Training

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    02.03.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Julian Mata 

    USS San Diego (LPD 22)

    PACIFIC OCEAN (February 4, 2026) U.S. Marine Corps 31st Marine Expedition Unit Maritime Raid Force simulate hostile ship entry aboard San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS San Diego (LPD 22), Feb. 4, 2026. Tripoli Amphibious Ready Group (ARG), composed of America-class amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ships USS New Orleans (LPD 18) and USS San Diego (LPD 22), along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), are underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Julian Mata)

    Date Taken: 02.03.2026
    Date Posted: 02.14.2026 06:47
    Photo ID: 9522288
    VIRIN: 260204-N-OI019-1176
    Resolution: 5222x3399
    Size: 4.49 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1

    This work, U.S. Marine Corps Entry Training [Image 11 of 11], by PO2 Julian Mata, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Marines Board the USS Sand Diego (LPD 22)
    U.S. Marines Peer into Passageway
    U.S. Marines Train in Adversary Capture
    U.S. Marines Secure Bridgewing
    U.S. Navy Marine Corps Train on USS San Diego (LPD 22)
    U.S. Marine Corps Entry Training
    U.S. Marine Corps Medical Training
    Sailor Observes Flight Ops
    Sailor Prepares Equiptment in Pilothouse
    Sailors Conduct Routine Flight Ops
    Sailor Monitors Equiptment

    TAGS

    U.S. Marine Corps
    USS San Diego (LPD 22)
    Training

