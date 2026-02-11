(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Sailor Observes Flight Ops [Image 8 of 11]

    Sailor Observes Flight Ops

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    02.03.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Julian Mata 

    USS San Diego (LPD 22)

    PACIFIC OCEAN (February 4, 2026) U.S. Navy Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher Torres, assigned to San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship, USS San Diego (LPD 22) surveys flight operations during U.S. Marine Corps exercise, Feb. 4, 2026. The Tripoli Expeditionary Strike Group combines the combat power of the Tripoli Amphibious Ready Group and 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit with those of its expeditionary sea-base ships and surface warfare forces to meet any challenge or task in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Petty Officer 2nd Class Julian Mata)

