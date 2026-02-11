U.S. Marines Board the USS Sand Diego (LPD 22)

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PACIFIC OCEAN (February 1, 2026) U.S. Marines with Force Reconnaissance Platoon, Maritime Raid Force, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit conduct training, aboard San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship, USS San Diego (LPD 22), Feb. 1, 2026. The amphibious capability of the Navy and Marine Corps team has been demonstrated in a broad range of operations including foreign humanitarian assistance operations, noncombatant emergency evacuations, natural disaster response, the recovery of downed aircraft and personnel, counter-piracy and strike operations, and diverse support to partner nations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Julian Mata)