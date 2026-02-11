MCB Camp Pendleton hosts annual Marine Corps Marksmanship Competition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Nick I. Brown, commanding general of Marine Corps Installations West, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, delivers remarks during the Marine Corps Marksmanship Competition awards ceremony at MCB Camp Pendleton, Calif., Feb. 13, 2026. The MCMC provides advanced marksmanship instruction through competition-based shooting principles to increase speed, first-round hit probability and small-arms lethality. The event identified potential competitors for the Marine Corps Championship Matches at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Va. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Edgar Rafael)